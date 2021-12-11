 

YMCA Offering Winter Break College Student Special

Saturday, December 11, 2021 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Michelle Murray - YMCA

College Special (1)CLARION, Pa. – The Scenic Rivers YMCA is offering a special deal to college students this holiday season.

Six-week College Holiday Break Passes will be sold in December for $39.00 while students are home for the holiday break.  College students must show proof of enrollment.  Passes are valid from the day of enrollment and will last for six weeks.  There is no joiner fee.

YMCA memberships include the use of the entire facility including the wellness center, weight room, walking track, swimming pool, and gymnasium.

College break memberships are available at the Oil City YMCA located at 7 Petroleum Street, Oil City, and at the Clarion County YMCA located at 499 Mayfield Road, Clarion.

For more information, contact the Clarion County YMCA at 814-764-3400 or the Oil City YMCA at 814-677-3000.


