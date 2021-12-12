Man Behind Bars for Allegedly Choking Woman During Dispute in Washington Township

WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man is behind bars in the Clarion County Jail for allegedly choking a woman during a domestic dispute that occurred earlier this year in Washington Township.

Court documents indicate 24-year-old Syngyn Lloyd Swartz, of Warren, was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill at 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday, December 8, on the following charges:

– Strangulation – Applying Pressure to Throat or Neck, Felony 2

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2



– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Unable to post $25,000.00 bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail on December 8.

The charges stem from an incident that happened in Washington Township in late August.

According to a criminal complaint, Marienville-based State Police were dispatched around 10:19 p.m. on August 26 to a report of an inactive domestic incident that had occurred at a residence on Marble Road in Washington Township, Clarion County.

Police spoke to a known female victim who reported that around 10:30 p.m. Syngyn Lloyd Swartz had assaulted and choked her.

The victim told police she and Swartz were arguing, and Swarts started to become “aggressive.” The victim reported that Swartz had been drinking and said after she went upstairs, Swartz pushed her onto a bed, climbed on top of the bed, and grabbed the hood of the sweatshirt she was wearing. The victim indicated Swartz then pulled on the hood and choked her to the point she was unable to breathe, according to the complaint.

After Swartz let go of the sweatshirt hood, the victim stated that he grabbed a phone cord-like item and began wrapping it around his hands as if he was going to choke her with it. She then pushed and kicked Swartz off of her and went to a neighbor’s house for help, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, the victim stated that a neighbor had driven Swartz to his mother’s house in Marienville.

Police then located Swartz and took him into custody.

When police questioned Swartz about the incident, he reportedly admitted to having a verbal argument with the victim and pushing her onto a bed, the complaint notes.

According to the complaint, Swartz told police that while the victim was lying on the bed, he kneeled on the hood of her sweatshirt, and she then told him it was choking her and said to let her go.

The charges were filed against Swartz through Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office on August 30.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on December 14 with Judge Schill presiding.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.