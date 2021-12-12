A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 41. West wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 29. Southwest wind around 7 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 47. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 28. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 48. Light south wind.

Tuesday Night – A slight chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday – A chance of rain and snow showers between 8am and 9am, then a chance of rain showers after 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday – Showers likely after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night – Showers likely, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.

Friday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

