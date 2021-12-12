All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Korean War Veteran Paul Black
Paul Black served our country in the United States Army.
Name: Paul E. Black
Born: April 8, 1931
Died: November 12, 2021
Hometown: Emlenton, Pa.
Branch: U.S. Army
Paul served his country with the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
He was honorably discharged with the rank of Corporal having served in the 70th Tank Battalion.
Paul also served the community through his memberships with the VFW Post 7073 in Parker and the American Legion.
Following his funeral, he was laid to rest in Cedarview Memorial Park, Strattanville, Pa.
Click here to view a full obituary.
