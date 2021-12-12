Homicide Suspect in Custody After Man Shot and Killed in Venango County

Authorities say a suspect is in custody in connection with the shooting death of a 29-year-old man in Rockland Township, Venango County.

Franklin-based State Police Tpr. Haun said troopers were dispatched to 279 Carls Road around 2:26 a.m. Sunday for a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival at the scene, the victim – 29-year-old Peter Bernardo Spencer of Allegheny County – was found dead in the front yard of the residence, due to multiple gunshot wounds to his body.

The suspect, a known 25-year-old man, has been detained and taken into custody.

Police said multiple firearms were also located at the scene.

The case, which is being classified as a homicide, is being investigated by the Troop E Major Case Team.

Tpr. Haun said no further details are being released at this time due to the sensitivity of the investigation.

