Clarion Man Accused of Threatening Lawyer in Franklin Waives Hearing

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – The case against a Clarion man accused of threatening a lawyer at an office in Franklin recently moved forward in court.

Court documents indicate the following charges against 56-year-old Timothy Joseph Scott were waived for court on Wednesday, December 8:

– Defiant Trespass Posted, Misdemeanor 3

– Disorderly Conduct Engage in Fighting, Misdemeanor 3

The above charges have been transferred to the Venango County Court of Common Pleas.

A first-degree misdemeanor count of terroristic threats initially filed against Scott was withdrawn.

Scott remains free on $5,000.00 unsecured bail.

The charges stem from an incident that happened in Franklin in late September.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 4:38 p.m. on Tuesday, September 28, Franklin Police were dispatched to a location on Liberty Street for a report of a disgruntled man at a local law firm office. Police proceeded to the scene but found that the suspect had already left the area.

Police then interviewed a known victim who reported the suspect, identified as Timothy Joseph Scott, had barged into his office while he was on a business call. The victim indicated Scott was asked to leave, but instead threw several checks on the desk and hung up the victim’s phone, the complaint states.

The victim told police that Scott then began yelling at him in relation to a divorce case the victim was handling, telling the victim “he was done with the divorce, and if he didn’t leave him alone, he’d pay for it,” according to the complaint.

Scott also reportedly made “veiled threats” against the victim’s family, specifically the victim’s children and parents. The victim reported Scott made multiple demands that the victim acknowledge him and agree to leave him alone, the complaint indicates.

The victim told police that he repeatedly told Scott to leave the property, but Scott ignored him, according to the complaint.

During the confrontation, Scott also reportedly threw a desk chair into the victim’s desk while he was sitting on the opposite side, and the impact caused multiple items to fall, leaving the desk’s contents in disarray. Scott then picked up a stapler from the desk and waved it around, giving the victim the impression that he was going to strike him with it or throw it at him. Then, Scott eventually threw the stapler across the room in the opposite direction of the desk, then left before police arrived, according to the complaint.

Police also spoke to a female witness at the scene who had a clear view of the victim’s office and saw what took place there, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, the witness told police that when Scott entered the building, via the front door, he immediately asked for the victim, and when she told him the victim was on the phone and might be a while, Scott lingered and then went toward the victim’s closed office door.

She stated that she told Scott not to go into the office, but he did so anyway, and then she heard him begin screaming at the victim. She also reported hearing thumping and the sound of things being thrown. She indicated she was frightened for the victim’s safety and hit the panic alarm and then called 9-1-1. She also noted a group had gathered, as everyone in the building was disturbed by Scott’s actions, according to the complaint.

The witness also stated that as Scott left, she heard him yell “(expletive) you” at the gathered group of attorneys and employees, the complaint notes.

After speaking to the victim and the witness, police made contact with Scott by phone.

According to the complaint, during the conversation with police, Scott admitted to yelling at the victim and failed to deny any of the victim’s other allegations. He reportedly indicated he was “tired” of the victim “harassing” him about the divorce, which had been going on for four years. However, Scott failed to provide any information regarding any incident that amounted to harassment by the victim.

During the interview, Scott also reportedly stated that if the victim didn’t “leave him alone,” then the victim “would be responsible for his behavior,” the complaint states.

The charges were filed against Scott through Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office on October 6.

