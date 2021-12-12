 

Clarion University Women’s Basketball: Golden Eagles Fall at Division I Kent State

Sunday, December 12, 2021 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

IMG_1330KENT, Ohio – The Golden Eagle women’s basketball team played its second Division I exhibition of the season on Saturday, a quick tune-up before a stretch of three consecutive Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) games in the span of six days.

Clarion (2-5) fell by a 89-43 score to Kent State at the M.A.C. Center.

The Golden Flashes clamped down on defense, holding Clarion to a low shooting percentage, though the Golden Eagles limited Kent State to a 46.1 shooting percentage themselves. Their best quarter of the game came in the third, when Clarion held the Golden Flashes to just a 6-of-21 mark from the field.

Abby Gatesman was Clarion’s leading scorer, recording 10 points on 4-of-5 shooting from the field, while also pulling down a team-high five rebounds. Sierra Bermudez added eight points, mostly from the free-throw line, though she did sink a three-pointer in the second half.

Kent State did not pull away immediately in the first quarter, as Bermudez sank a pair of free throws at the 6:21 mark to cut their lead to 7-4. The deficit was still in single digits with just a minute to play in the first quarter, with Charjae Brock making a jumper in the paint at the 1:21 mark to cut it to 19-10. The Golden Flashes held Clarion without a field goal for the next five minutes, though, until Gatesman broke the drought with a three-pointer at the 6:05 mark. Cory Santoro made a three-pointer with 1:43 left in the first half, but her sister Casey Santoro drained a jumper for the Golden Flashes with four seconds left in the second quarter to make it 48-20 at the break.

The Golden Flashes continued to grow their lead in the second half, pushing the advantage to greater than 30 points in the third quarter. That became a 40-point lead in the fourth quarter, with Kent State taking control down the stretch for the win.


