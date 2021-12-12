Clarion University Wrestling: Golden Eagles Sweep Matches at Messiah Duals

 

Sunday, December 12, 2021 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Clarion_v_Bloomsburg_2021_162MECHANICSBURG, Pa. – The Golden Eagle wrestling team ran its dual match win streak to six straight on Saturday, with Clarion defeating Stevens Institute of Technology 36-14 and Messiah 35-15 at the Messiah Duals.

Clarion (6-1, 2-0 MAC) racked up the bonus points in their wins over the Ducks and the Falcons, notching six wins by fall and a number of tech falls as well.

Clarion 36, Stevens 14

125 – Joey Fischer (Clarion) over Andrew Finateri (Stevens Tech) (Fall 4:04)

133 – Luke Hoerle (Stevens Tech) over Mason Prinkey (Clarion) (Dec 7-5)
141 – Seth Koleno (Clarion) over Kyle Slendorn (Stevens Tech) (MD 17-7)
149 – Brett Kaliner (Stevens Tech) over Lavinsky Collins (Clarion) (TF 15-0 3:24)
157 – Hunter Gutierrez (Stevens Tech) over Jalin Hankerson (Clarion) (Fall 3:00)
165 – Cameron Pine (Clarion) over James Snyder (Stevens Tech) (TF 17-2 4:45)
174 – Caleb Hetrick (Clarion) over Frank Medina (Stevens Tech) (Inj. 2:19)
184 – Max Wohlabaugh (Clarion) over Brendan Newbury (Stevens Tech) (Fall 4:00)
197 – Brett Wittmann (Clarion) over Michael Dooley (Stevens Tech) (Dec 3-2)
285 – Austin Chapman (Clarion) over Joseph Russell (Stevens Tech) (Fall 2:11)

Recap: The statements were made early and often in the win over the Ducks, starting with Joey Fischer’s fourth pin of the season. This time the freshman took down Andrew Finateri early in the second period and worked him over for the fall just more than a minute into the second period. Seth Koleno added a major decision over Kyle Slendorn to make it a 10-3 team match but Stevens took the match lead with a tech fall and a pin in the 149 and 157-pound bouts, respectively.

The Ducks led 14-10 at that juncture, but those would be the final points they scored as Clarion ran the table the rest of the way. Cam Pine improved to 13-3 with his fourth tech fall of the season, beating James Snyder 17-2 in the second period, and Caleb Hetrick earned six team points on an injury default at 174 pounds. Max Wohlabaugh got his first win by fall of the season, beating Brendan Newbury at 184 pounds, and Austin Chapman recorded his first pin of the year with a first period fall over Joseph Russell. Those results were sandwiched around a 3-2 decision by Brett Wittmann.

Clarion 35, Messiah 15

125 – Logan Mazzeo (Clarion) over Hunter Rinehart (Messiah) Fall 1:08
133 – Mason Prinkey (Clarion) over Jordan Howard (Messiah) Dec. 7-3
141 – Josiah Gehr (Messiah) over Seth Koleno (Clarion) Fall 1:22
149 – Jake Coniglio (Messiah) over Lavinsky Collins (Clarion) Dec. 5-4
157 – Garret Cornell (Messiah) over Chanz Shearer (Clarion) Fall 5:28
165 – Cam Pine (Clarion) over Zach Needles (Messiah) TF 21-2 6:53
174 – Caleb Hetrick (Clarion) over Tyler Riley (Messiah) TF 17-0 3:12
184 – Ryan Weinzen (Clarion) over Ryder Slaton (Messiah) MD 10-1
197 – Will Feldkamp (Clarion) over Chris Cratsley (Messiah) Fall 1:31
285 – Austin Chapman (Clarion) over Carter Urich (Messiah) Fall 4:15

RecapLogan Mazzeo wasted no time in putting Clarion ahead over Messiah, pinning Hunter Rinehart just 1:08 into the first period to make it 6-0. Mason Prinkey got his first dual win of the season in the 133-pound bout, beating Jordan Howard 7-3, but the Falcons made it 15-9 with three straight wins. Pine stopped the bleeding with yet another tech fall, working Zach Needles for a 21-2 win in the third period, and Hetrick tech’ed Tyler Riley in the second period to get the Golden Eagles ahead by a 19-15 score.

Just as in the Stevens match, Clarion swept the last five matches on the mats. Weinzen beat Ryder Slaton by a 10-1 major decision at 184 pounds, and Will Feldkamp won his fifth match by fall of the season, beating Chris Cratsley 1:31 into the first period. Chapman posted his second straight pin in the heavyweight match, defeating Carter Urich in the second period.


