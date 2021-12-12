 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Edward D. Greenawalt

Sunday, December 12, 2021 @ 06:12 AM

Posted by Leon Aristeguieta

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-aNbCE4JLDVFljEdward D. Greenawalt, age 80, of Rimersburg, passed away peacefully at his residence on December 9, 2021 surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Callensburg on July 6, 1941 to the late Clyde and Nellie (Cotherman) Greenawalt.

Surviving are his children: Darrin (Dottie) Greenawalt of Clarion, Krista (Frank Carl) Greenawalt of Rimersburg and Darcy (Robert) Devore of Sligo; four brothers, Connel “Doc” Greenawalt, Dean Greenawalt, Randy Rumbarger and William Rumbarger; one sister, Joyce Jordan. In addition, he is survived by four grandchildren: Kiara Gabler and Aaron, Brandon and Devin Greenawalt.

Edward was preceded in death by his parents, step-father, Lloyd Rumbarger, wife, Wanda Greenawalt, son, Edward Greenawalt Jr., sister, Winnie Lewis and brother, Clyde Greenawalt.

As per family request, there will be no funeral or visitation.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home in Clarion.

Friends and family may send online condolences, memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.