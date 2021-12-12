Edward D. Greenawalt, age 80, of Rimersburg, passed away peacefully at his residence on December 9, 2021 surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Callensburg on July 6, 1941 to the late Clyde and Nellie (Cotherman) Greenawalt.

Surviving are his children: Darrin (Dottie) Greenawalt of Clarion, Krista (Frank Carl) Greenawalt of Rimersburg and Darcy (Robert) Devore of Sligo; four brothers, Connel “Doc” Greenawalt, Dean Greenawalt, Randy Rumbarger and William Rumbarger; one sister, Joyce Jordan. In addition, he is survived by four grandchildren: Kiara Gabler and Aaron, Brandon and Devin Greenawalt.

Edward was preceded in death by his parents, step-father, Lloyd Rumbarger, wife, Wanda Greenawalt, son, Edward Greenawalt Jr., sister, Winnie Lewis and brother, Clyde Greenawalt.

As per family request, there will be no funeral or visitation.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home in Clarion.

Friends and family may send online condolences, memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

