Fab Five: Handful of Clarion Volleyball Players Named to PVCA Class A All-State Team

CLARION, Pa (EYT/D9) — The season was another one of dreams.

Undefeated. Fourth straight District 9 Class A championship. Back-to-back PIAA titles.

Now, the postseason accolades are rolling in for the Clarion volleyball team.

Korrin Burns, Jordan Best, Payton Simko, Noel Anthony, and Aryana Girvan were all named to the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association all-state team on Friday.

Burns, a senior outside hitter, recorded 581 kills this season. She is a four-time all-state selection.

Best, a senior libero, had 197 digs.

Simko, a senior right-side hitter, made the most of her attack opportunities with 148 kills.

Anthony, a senior setter, moved into that position to replace four-time all-state performer Brenna Campbell and had a stellar season with 914 assists.

Girvan, a junior outside hitter, was second on the team with 207 kills.

Clarion has won 44 consecutive matches.

Oswayo Valley junior outside hitter Jadyb Brabham also made the all-state team in Class A.

Keystone senior outside hitter Jozee Weaver and junior outside hitter Leah Exley made the all-state team in Class 2A.

Exley had 231 kills this season while Weaver had 124.

