Featured Local Jobs: Several Positions Available Through All Seasons Temporaries Inc.

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc. has several new job openings in the local area.

CAD Drafter

This job is located in Franklin, PA.

Monday – Friday

$17-$25/hr. non- exempt

Long Term Assignment

Weekly Pay

Responsibilities:

Create CAD models and detailed drawings to capture process, dimensions, inspections, and other pertinent engineering information utilizing knowledge of engineering principles

Work with other engineers and designers to ensure consistent and quality engineering design output

Collaborate as needed with shop employees regarding designs in manufacturing

Qualifications:

Pass pre-employment screening

A.S. Engineering with mechanical/ electrical focus, or equivalent experience

Proficient with Autodesk CAD tools. (Inventor, AutoCAD, Vault)

Experience with SAP business systems desired

Personable with excellent verbal/written communication skills and time management

High level of initiative with ability to work independently and as a part of a broader team

Experience with the design of industrial heavy equipment and machinery desired

Understanding of manufacturing techniques and assembly processes desired

Physical Requirements:

Ability to sit, stand. walk, kneel, reach and lift up to 20 lbs on occasion.

Send resume to [email protected]

Assembly/Crater

Monday – Friday 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

$11/hr – Non-exempt

Potential for temporary to permanent

Qualified candidates must:

Pass Pre-Employment Screening

Be able to lift up to 40lbs

Be able to bend, kneel, push and pull

Have prior experience with hand/power tools

Follow all safety rules

Be reliable

Have steel toe boots

Job Description (but not limited to)

Assemble product

Prepare product for shipping

Assist with building crates for product

Maintain clean work space

For more information, call 814-437-2148 or send your resume to [email protected]

Clarion School Secretary

Temporary Assignment

7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday – Friday

$12-$15/hour Non-Exempt

Qualified candidates must pass pre-employment screening and have clearances.

Duties (but not limited to):

Maintain school calendar

Coordinate special events

Prepare Flyers for circulation

Sort and distribute mail

Order office supplies

Filing

Accept payments

Assist with monitoring classrooms as needed

For more information, call 814-437-2148 or send your resume to [email protected]

Grinder

7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday – Friday

Potential for temporary to permanent employment.

Prior grinding experience required.

Potential growth into welding/fabrication.

Requirements:

Ability to lift, bend, push, pull and stand during 8 hour shift

Ability to read prints

Must be detail oriented

Must be reliable

Must pass pre-employment screening

Must follow all safety protocols

Paid weekly on ASTI payroll.

Call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Lumber Handlers – Endeavor, Pa.

$12/Hr. Non-Exempt

Temporary to permanent employment

6:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Weekly Pay.

Excellent benefits package after full-time hire probationary period has been met.

Requirements:

Must be able to stand, kneel, bend, push, and pull during 8-hour shift

Must be reliable

Must have a high school diploma

Duties: (but not limited to):

Sort, stack and count lumber

Bundle lumber accordingly

Properly run machines

Ability to work with team members to complete duties

For more information, call 814-437-2148 or send your resume to [email protected]

Painter

$11/Hr. Non-Exempt

Will train on 1st shift 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for 90 days, then go to 2nd or 3rd shift

Potential for 90 days temp to perm.

Duties:

Read work orders- analyze require paint operation

Perform hand spray paint techniques overs a lengthy time span

Paint in a flat, horizontal, vertical, down, or overhead position

Be able to use a variety of hand tools

Requirements:

Steel-toed shoes

Push/pull 40 lbs.

Bend, twist, and stand for long periods of time

Pre-employment screening

For more information, call 814-437-2148 or send your resume to [email protected]

Stick Layers and Bin Tenders – Marienville

$13/hour – 1st and 2nd shifts available – Non-Exempt

Job Requirements:

Ability to lift, bend, twist, and stand for duration shift

Must pass pre-employment screening

Must have steel-toed boots

Must have general mathematical skills

Must abide by all safety protocols

Understand lockout protocols

Must be able to work with a team

Duties (but not limited to):

Stack and sort lumber in appropriate slots

Count pieces in stacks

Tag bundles

Operate machines and make sure they do not jam

Clean machines when they are down

Maintain clean work spaces

For more information, call 814-437-2148 or send your resume to [email protected]

About All Season’s Temporaries Inc.

All Season’s offices are located at 1288 Liberty Street in Franklin and 113 N. Broad Street in Grove City.

For more information, call 814-437-2148 for the Franklin office or 724-458-6777 for the Grove City office.

Interested individuals may contact either office for available assignments.



Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.