Forest Area Students Welcomed to National Technical Honor Society

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – The Venango Technology Center welcomed 37 new students, including three Forest Area students, into their chapter of the National Technical Honor Society recently.

The three East Forest High School students who were honored at the event were Declan McLaughlin, Autumn Claypoole, and Xandria Burchfield, pictured above (left to right).

The Induction Ceremony took place on Thursday, December 2, at 5:00 p.m.

The National Technical Honor Society honors students who have shown exemplary performance in scholarship, leadership, service, and character.

