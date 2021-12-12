Four-Year Clarion Area School Teachers’ Contract Approved

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion Area School board unanimously approved a four-year contract with the Clarion Area Education Association (CAEA) at the Tuesday night school board meeting.

(Pictured above: Tracy Craig of the Clarion Area Education Association and Clarion Area School Board President Hugh Henry shake hands after a new four-year contract was approved.)



Clarion Superintendent Joe Carrico said the contract averages out to an annual 2.62 percent increase each year for the four-year contract.

The complete contract is available online at https://go.boarddocs.com/pa/clar/Board.nsf/files/C9CM4P596915/$file/Clarion%20Area%20EA%20TA%20copy%20FINAL%2012-3-2021.pdf

For example, the contract stipulates in 2021–2022, rates at Step 1 are $48,694.00 (Intermediate) or beginning teachers, $50,194.00 with a bachelor’s degree, and $52,694.00 with a master’s degree. That same year, teachers at step 15 (the highest level) will receive $72,594.00 with a bachelor’s degree and $75,094.00 with a master’s degree.

During the closing contract year of 2024-2025, Step 1 will receive $50,749.00 (I), $52,249.00 (B), or $54,749.00 (M). That same year at the top of the scale would receive $74,649.00 (B) or $77,149.00.

School board members voting unanimously included Hugh Henry, President, Braxton White, Vice President, Shane Kriebel, Board Treasurer, Todd Bauer, Dave Estadt, Todd MacBeth, Julie McCormick, Sara Robertson, and Zachary Shekell.

“I just want to say that on behalf of the membership, we appreciate very much the contract passing with a hundred percent,” said Tracy Craig, lead negotiator for CAEA. “I want to extend our thanks to the negotiation committee that worked with us. It was many hours and then lots of effort that went into making all of that work. Our association also passed it with a hundred percent approval, too. We really appreciate the votes that it shows that we’re working together.”

A joint statement from the Clarion Area School District and the Clarion Area Education Association was issued Friday.

Clarion area professional staff and school board ratified contract

“The Clarion Area Education Association and Clarion Area School District Board of Directors recently held a ratification vote that was passed unanimously by both parties. The new agreement covers 65 educators and professional staff represented by the CAEA. The contract will expire on June 30, 2025.

“Clarion Area School District benefits from a quality faculty and staff, as well as having an invested and committed board of education. The goal of the contract was to invest in our faculty while also maintaining physical discipline and responsibility.

“Under the new contract, approximately one percent will be added to the salary schedule for each of the four years. The contract also includes new language spelling out virtual education, an increase in coaches and advisors’ supplemental compensation, and a new sick leave policy.

“CAEA and the CASD Board of Directors are pleased to have reached an agreement that continues to value our educational system, faculty, students, families, and community.”

