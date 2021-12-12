Heather Lynn Crum, age 49, of Shippenville, passed away on December 10, 2021 at Clarion Hospital.

She was born in Bellefonte, Pa on March 16, 1972 to Shirley (Gourley) McDonald and David McDonald.

Heather is survived by her parents, Shirley McDonald of New Bethlehem and David McDonald of Hawaii; son, Christopher (Casey) McDonald of Harbinger, NC; sister, Jeanine (Don) Root of New Bethlehem and grandmother, Fern Gourley of New Bethlehem. In addition, she is survived by three grandchildren: Parks, Pearl and Arthur McDonald and nieces and nephew: Elena, Caleb and Maura Root.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents: James Gourley, Clarence and Pearl McDonald and cousin, Nathan Gourley.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00am on December 14, 2021 at Leatherwood Church, 889 Church Rd, New Bethlehem, PA 16242 with Rev. Doug Henry and Rev. Scott Gourley officiating.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home & Crematory in Clarion.

Friends and family may send online condolences, memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

