The Wickedest Man: The Story of Ben Hogan – Part Three

CLARION/ARMSTRONG CO., Pa. (EYT) – While Ben Hogan became infamous for his popular brothel in Pithole, he drifted to the Parker area and opened one of his most famous enterprises: the “Floating Palace.”

(Pictured above: Ben Hogan’s Floating Palace.)

After leaving Pithole, Ben Hogan and French Kate made their way to greener pastures up north in the town of Babylon, another boomtown next to Tidioute in Warren County.

Hogan and Kate, true to themselves, opened a new house of ill-repute in the town for the oil workers. Once again, they dominated the business, and their establishment was the site of many a bar fight and altercation.

The demand for the services that Ben and Kate provided was great, and they wisely saved the money they earned and became wealthy through their businesses. As a result of their wealth, the duo decided to take a break from the business and sold their property in Babylon for a long vacation in the resort of town Saratoga Springs.

When Hogan arrived there, he and Kate were flush with cash, but Hogan’s nature caught up to him. He took to gambling and slowly began losing the small fortune the duo had collected over the previous few years. It was for this, their association ended, and Hogan left Kate in Saratoga.

According to Millard’s The Wickedest Man, Kate ran Hogan off with a pistol for losing the money. He would never again see Kate.

Hogan drifted back to northwestern Pennsylvania, sullen. He trained at a boxing gym in Petroleum Center for the winter of 1868 to 1869 to regain his composure, and by the spring of 1869, he set off with a traveling group performing an acrobatics show across the Midwest.

Hogan left the show soon after it started, however, and returned to northwestern Pennsylvania to open one of his most famous enterprises, the “Floating Palace.”



(Pictured above: A scene of revelry on the Floating Palace.)





Floating Palace

In 1870, Hogan visited the new oil fields in Parker’s Landing in Armstrong County. He saw the opportunity this new area presented and soon set himself up as a proprietor of a brothel.

There was a strong movement within some of the more respectable residents of Parker to prevent ruffians like Hogan from turning the new boomtown into a “den of sin.” Yet, Hogan resisted these efforts, and throughout 1870, he built up his business in Parker.

When a new county liquor license bill targeting establishments was about to be adopted, Hogan knew it was time to reveal his biggest trick.

Having been built in secrecy, Hogan had a boat built 125 feet in length and 30 in width. He fitted the boat with a dance hall and stocked it elaborately with alcohol, cigars, musicians, and women.

Hogan’s Floating Palace floated on the Allegheny River between Armstrong and Clarion Counties, opposite from Parker. Boatmen would ferry guests from the riverbanks to the palace.

The law in both counties, being unorganized and unwilling to cooperate to shut down Hogan, led futile raids against the palace. Hogan would simply let the boat drift to the other side of the river so as to be out of reach of whichever county wanted him.

The Palace, according to The Wickedest Man, did not last long, only a year. Before winter came and the river froze, Hogan floated the Palace down to Pittsburgh and anchored it there, where it sunk.

Hogan left Pittsburgh and returned to Parker, continuing to operate brothels there with another of his well-known associates, Kitty Bowers, until late 1872 when they switched locations to Petrolia.

There, when Petrolia incorporated as a borough in January of 1873, Hogan ran for town mayor. He won, writes Millard, though the election was stolen from him by his opponents in the town.





Hogan’s Finds Religion, Attempts to Turn Life Around

Until 1878, Hogan drifted around the Midwest and northwestern Pennsylvania, working at whatever business he could turn a profit. He would open more brothels in other towns, as well as participate in many boxing bouts.

In 1878, Hogan found himself back in New York City when he discovered religion. Accidentally wandering into a revival meeting in Broadway, Hogan was seized by an unknown force in his life and renounced his wicked ways.

He married a mission worker and began preaching himself across the country, even returning to the oil regions where people could not believe he was the same man who had so crudely made a name for himself in the underbelly of society.

Eventually, Hogan found himself in Chicago where he ran “Hogan’s Flop,” a homeless shelter where he died on November 1, 1916, according to the New York Times.

This article is the third part of a completed series into The Wickedest Man, Ben Hogan, an outlaw active in northwestern Pennsylvania during the Oil Boom of the late 1800s.

Part One can be found here.

Part Two can be found here.

Clarion County Historical Series is brought to you by First United National Bank – The FUN Bank! Stop at one of their offices in Fryburg, Clarion, New Bethlehem, Oil City, Franklin, or Cranberry and allow First United National Bank make you one of their satisfied customers. For more information visit Fun-Bank.com.

Sources:

– The Wickedest Man by Joseph Millard, provided by the Clarion County Historical Society

– “BEN HOGAN, HUMANITARIAN.; Founder of “Hogan’s Flop,” Home for Derelicts, Dies in Chicago.” in New York Times, November 3, 1916, page 13.



Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.