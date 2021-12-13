A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 47. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 28. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Southeast wind 6 to 8 mph.

Wednesday – A chance of showers after 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. Southeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers before 8pm, then a slight chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday – Showers, mainly after 2pm. High near 59. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday Night – Showers, mainly before 8pm. Low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.

Friday Night – Rain showers likely before 10pm, then rain and snow showers likely between 10pm and 1am, then rain showers after 1am. Low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday – Showers. High near 45. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 35.

