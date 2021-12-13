Clarion County Economic Development Annual Meeting: A Good Investment

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A stronger sense of cooperation over the last two years has produced over $10 million for economic development in Clarion County.

(Pictured above: Clarion County Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Jarred Heuer and Board President Jason Hansford at the annual meeting held at The Haskell House in Clarion.)

The Clarion County Economic Development Corporation (CCEDC) celebrated the growth and grants and continued planning during its 2021 annual meeting held on Thursday. December 9, at The Haskell House in Clarion. Because of Covid concerns, there was no annual meeting last year, but economic development is looking much stronger in 2021.

“Over the last two years we have netted for the area $10,160,000.00,” said Melissa Bauer, secretary/treasurer of CCEDC and executive vice president of Kriebel Companies, regarding the impact of CCEDC.

“When you look at it, it is Pennsylvania and the Commonwealth working with us, providing nearly $5 million in the form of grants and tax credits. Private sector investments have totaled over $3 million, Clarion County taxpayers funded $1.15 million, and $1.15 million in ARC grants for broadband were committed through the Clarion County Commissioners.”

“The net gain to our taxpayers in two years is $8,652,000.00,” continued Bauer. “I think this is not too bad for 24 months.”

A partnership with the Northwest Commission and ARC was highlighted for getting broadband out to rural areas.

Partnerships with Clarion University and Clarion Hospital were also highlighted by Dr. Pamela Gent, Clarion University Provost, and Steven Davis, President/CEO of Clarion Hospital. Both Gent and Davis are also members of the CCEDC Board of Directors.

The 2022 slate of officers includes President Jason Hansford, Vice President Terry George, and Secretary/Treasurer Melissa Bauer.



(Pictured above: Darren Asper of the Delta Development Group was Keynote Speaker.)

CCEDC Executive Director Jarred Heuer and Board President Jason Hansford agreed partnerships are needed and community support is necessary for the success of the Clarion 2030 Economic Development Strategy.

“This is not something that the EDC can do on its own, and we act best as a steward. We act best when we are a cheerleader,” Heuer said. “But, whenever our office is involved, we are acting within the common interest, the things throughout many decades. I’m excited to – in addition to rolling out the plan itself – introduce the idea of strategic action teams…All of these have to be nimble. All of these have to be dynamic. They have to be fluid and nimble because economic development is not static. It does not stay fixed to any one thing.”

Volunteers or suggestions are welcome to contact the Clarion County Economic Development Corporation for more information at 840 Wood Street, 103 Carrier Administrative Bldg., Clarion, PA 16214 or call 814-226-9045, or visit their website at www.clarioncountyedc.com.

Keynote Presentation

During past years, the Delta Development Group has worked with county and municipal groups to assist in preparing many grant applications. The group has also played a vital part in assisting the CCEDC with a long-range Clarion 2030 Economic Development Strategy.

Darren Asper, of Delta Development, presented the Keystone Presentation of the meeting.

A complete copy of the strategy is available online at https://www.clarioncountyedc.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/Final-Clarion-County-2030-Economic-Dev.-Strategy-December-2021-reduced.pdf.

“In examining the demographic and economic data, it becomes apparent that Clarion County has immense opportunity to expand its economic growth and industry diversity,” states the report’s Executive Summary.

“From an existing base of large, stable employers, to a skilled workforce, to locational and infrastructure advantages, Clarion County has a proper mix of assets to succeed in a global economy.”

When compared to its neighbors, Clarion County fares well in the following areas:

• WORKFORCE: Clarion County has a skilled workforce, with the Clarion County Career Center and the Clarion University of Pennsylvania serving as catalysts for skill-building and educational opportunities.

• SMALL BUSINESS SUPPORT: Clarion County has several economic development agencies ready and willing to assist businesses small and large in their business pursuits.

• STABLE EMPLOYERS: Clarion County has a number of large, stable employers in the manufacturing, healthcare and social assistance, and education industries that offer employment opportunities to both blue-collar and white-collar residents.

• ECONOMIC SPECIALIZATION/INDUSTRY CLUSTERS: Clarion County is a well-known processor and manufacturer of wood products. Because wood is a renewable resource, this provides Clarion County an opportunity to build upon this industry cluster for continued economic security, including recruiting and expanding upstream and downstream industries.

• TRANSPORTATION: Clarion County’s location between major East Coast and Midwestern markets positions it for quick distribution of products warehoused and manufactured in Clarion County. Interstate 80 functions as a major transportation network between these markets, and Clarion County benefits from its six highway exits.

• NATURAL ASSETS: Clarion County’s burgeoning travel and tourism industry is propelled by its scenic rivers, world-renowned old-growth forests, and ever-expanding trail network.

There are, however, areas where Clarion County may find itself falling behind. These disadvantages present room for mitigation and improvement as Clarion County looks toward 2030.

• POPULATION: Like most counties in the region, Clarion County has a declining and aging population. To ensure long-term economic health, Clarion County must develop ways to retain its resident youth and Clarion University of Pennsylvania students.

• HOUSING STOCK: Clarion County has an aging housing stock. Although these aging homes have the potential to be rehabilitated, newer homes must be available to satisfy the demand for such units.

• INFRASTRUCTURE: In terms of broadband infrastructure, Clarion County has some large service gaps and a comparatively high cost for adoption. In terms of transportation infrastructure, Clarion County does not have active rail lines, which may limit its attractiveness for some manufacturers and logistics companies. Water and sewer infrastructure are also inadequate for industry growth in some areas of Clarion County, including along PA Route 66 and along Interstate 80 exits.

• COMMODITY PRICE VOLATILITY: Although Clarion County’s natural resources (natural gas, coal, mineral deposits, etc.) are a definite advantage, ever-changing commodity prices have the potential to negatively impact employment prospects in some industry sectors.

• MARKETING OF BUSINESS SITES: Clarion County has a number of pad-ready business sites, but many of them are not advertised on national commercial real estate listing databases. This puts Clarion County at a distinct disadvantage in terms of national visibility. More exposure on national commercial real estate listing databases will help to sell and lease these business sites more quickly and at higher transaction prices.

“As Clarion County looks to 2030, the strategy provides a variety of demographic and economic data to establish a baseline for future improvement, including the Clarion County Long Range Plan nearing completion.

“As Clarion County undertakes economic development projects, the indicators shown in this strategy will begin to improve, and Clarion County will achieve the goals and objectives set in Phase 4 of the strategy.”

