Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Crustless Spinach Quiche

Your friends and family will love this veggie-filled quiche recipe!

Ingredients

1 cup chopped onion

1 cup sliced fresh mushrooms



1 tablespoon vegetable oil1 package (10 ounces) frozen chopped spinach, thawed and well-drained2/3 cup finely chopped fully cooked ham5 large eggs3 cups shredded Muenster or Monterey Jack cheese1/8 teaspoon pepper

Directions

-In a large skillet, saute onion and mushrooms in oil until tender. Add spinach and ham; cook and stir until the excess moisture is evaporated. Cool slightly. Beat eggs; add cheese and mix well. Stir in spinach mixture and pepper; blend well. Spread evenly into a greased 9-in. pie plate or quiche dish. Bake at 350° for 40-45 minutes or until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.