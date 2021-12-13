 

Clarion County Reports 54 New COVID-19 Cases Since Friday; 13 Cases, One Death Reported in Forest County

Monday, December 13, 2021 @ 12:12 PM

Posted by Leon Aristeguieta

photo-1601055283742-8b27e81b5553HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed that Clarion County reported 54 new COVID-19 cases since Friday, December 10.

The county’s total number of cases has reached 6,284 while the death toll remained at 160.

Neighboring Forest County reported 13 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death since Friday, increasing the county’s total number to 1,810 and raising the death toll to 30.

Data for this article comes from the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

12/10/21 through 12/12/21 – 23,186
12/9/21 – 9,870
12/7/21 through 12/8/21 – 14,099
12/6/21 – 7,595

[LOCAL REGION – Since Friday]

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths
Armstrong 11025 127 11152 248 (4 new)
Butler 30332 353 30685 579 (7 new)
Clarion 6230 54 6284 160
Clearfield 13421 117 13538 240 (2 new)
Crawford 14127 158 14285 234 (3 new)
Elk 5023 51 5074 68
Forest 1797 13 1810 30 (1 new)
Indiana 11527 154 11681 277 (1 new)
Jefferson 6460 73 6533 165 (4 new)
McKean 6047 55 6102 108
Mercer 16686 278 16964 386 (3 new)
Venango 8503 121 8624 183 (3 new)
Warren 5340 24 5364 166 (1 new)

The department continues to urge Pennsylvanians to follow CDC guidance for wearing a mask where required by law, rule and regulations, including healthcare, local business and workplace guidance. For the protection of themselves and others, individuals who have not yet been vaccinated or are partially vaccinated are still encouraged to wear a mask when in public. CDC also recommends all individuals wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission.

If you or your loved ones are not yet vaccinated, now is the time to get fully vaccinated, get boosted, and get children ages 5 – 18 vaccinated. Visit vaccines.gov to find a vaccine provider near you to schedule your vaccine appointment.

The Department of Health continues to provide the public with extensive and frequently updated data on both the COVID-19 dashboard and the vaccine dashboard. Both dashboards provide an interactive experience for the user to review statewide and local-level data updated daily.

The department also provides a dashboard showing COVID-19 data for skilled nursing homes including case counts, deaths and vaccination status for residents and staff.


