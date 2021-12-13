Clarion University Graduates 425 at Winter Commencement

CLARION, Pa. – Clarion University conferred degrees on approximately 425 graduates during Winter Commencement on Saturday, including eight who graduated with the Doctor of Nursing Practice degree.

(Pictured above: Clarion University Provost Pam Gent congratulates a graduate.)

The ceremony, held in Marwick-Boyd Fine Arts Center, featured student speaker Natalie Harmon, who addressed her fellow graduates.

Harmon graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education in early childhood education, with a minor in art. She plans to become an art teacher.

