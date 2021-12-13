 

Clarion University Graduates 425 at Winter Commencement

Monday, December 13, 2021 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Tina Horner - Clarion University

Gent-and-gradCLARION, Pa. – Clarion University conferred degrees on approximately 425 graduates during Winter Commencement on Saturday, including eight who graduated with the Doctor of Nursing Practice degree.

(Pictured above: Clarion University Provost Pam Gent congratulates a graduate.)

The ceremony, held in Marwick-Boyd Fine Arts Center, featured student speaker Natalie Harmon, who addressed her fellow graduates.

Natalie Harmon of New Bethlehem delivered the student remarks to her fellow graduates at Clarion University’s Winter Commencement in Marwick-Boyd Fine Arts Center.

Natalie Harmon of New Bethlehem delivers the student remarks to her fellow graduates at Clarion University's Winter Commencement in Marwick-Boyd Fine Arts Center.

Harmon graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education in early childhood education, with a minor in art. She plans to become an art teacher.

A student expresses her gratitude for her parents’ support as she pursued her degree.

A student expresses her gratitude for her parents' support as she pursued her degree.


