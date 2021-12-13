Cory M. Griffen, 37, of Franklin, passed away at 9:05 P.M., Friday December 10, 2021 at St. Vincent Hospital in Erie.

Born in Oil City on August 4, 1984 he was the son of Rowena Iemma and the late William E. Griffen.

He was a 2003 graduate of Rocky Grove High School.

Cory worked for Davey Tree Service as a foreman.

He enjoyed the great outdoors, especially hunting, kayaking, camping, ridding his motorcycle and four wheelers, hiking and spending time on the water. He loved to spend time with family and was always the life of the party making people laugh. He will be remembered for his great sense of humor.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his longtime companion, Bobbi Griffin; a daughter, Justice Griffen and a step-daughter, Alexis Keller and her significant other Clayton Caliguire; two grandchildren, Theo and Calum; siblings, Gayle Davis and her husband Tony of West Virginia, Susan Blair and significant other Keith Matthews of Sugarcreek, Scott Griffen and his wife Lisa of Sugarcreek, Nicholas Iemma.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a bother, William “Billy” Griffen, a sister, Rachel Iemma and his step mother, Carol Griffin.

In keeping with Cory’s wishes, there will be no visitation.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

