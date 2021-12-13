David “Dave” H. Leadbetter, 82, of Corsica, PA, passed away during the evening hours of Friday, December 10, 2021, while a patient at Penn Highlands Brookville Hospital.

Dave was born on October 6, 1939, to the late Charles Howard and Lavina (Percy) Leadbetter in Brookville, PA.

He graduated from Clarion-Limestone High School with the class of 1957.

Dave married the love of his life, Sandra “Sandy” Ann Himes, on September 12, 1960, in Strattanville, PA; Sandy survives him.

Dave had an extensive work history in multiple fields and was known as a “man of many ventures”. Dave was self-employed for nearly his entire working life, apart from working with his brother for one year in 1960.

He started Leadbetter Auto Body in 1964 and owned and operated Dave Leadbetter Towing starting in 1970. Throughout his career he also pursued the sale of multiple items including snowmobiles in the 70’s and even 8-track tapes at one point in time.

Dave would also be known for holding the position of Mayor in Corsica for numerous years. He was also a lifetime member of the Corsica Volunteer Fire Department.

In addition to his presence in Corsica, he also was a member of the Brookville Fraternal Order of Eagles #983.

Dave defined “hardworking man” and was constantly busy, whether with work or his own personal ventures including his many automotive “side projects”. He loved riding Harley Davidsons and watching NASCAR races.

Dave enjoyed visiting his family’s vacation homes in Florida and especially North Carolina. He collected antique cars and tools and had restored three El Caminos on his own.

Dave was a storyteller by nature and loved to share stories about his family, he was especially proud of his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He loved them all dearly and had a special place in his heart for his little great granddaughters.

In addition to his wife, Dave is survived by one son; Terry Leadbetter; two grandchildren; Jacob David (Jessica) Leadbetter; Kelsey Erin (Evan) Makin; three great grandchildren; Everly Grace Leadbetter; Clara Mae Leadbetter; Kinsley Blake Leadbetter; two sisters; Janice Clinger; Peggy Summerville; two brothers; Theodore “Ted” (Kimmie) Leadbetter; William “Bill” (Nancy) Leadbetter; one sister-in-law; Mitzie Leadbetter; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Dave was preceded in passing by one daughter; Kathy Leadbetter; three sisters; Jeanne Bash; Delores Thrush; Donna Hilliard; and two brothers; James Leadbetter; and Michael Leadbetter.

Private family services will be held at their convenience and have been entrusted to the McKinney – d’Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA 15825.

Final interment will take place at the Pisgah Cemetery, Corsica, Jefferson Co., PA.

Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Corsica United Methodist Church, 473 Main St., Corsica, PA 15829.

Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com.

