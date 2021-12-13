 

Donna L. Brown

Monday, December 13, 2021 @ 07:12 AM

Posted by Leon Aristeguieta

Donna L. Brown, 78, of Oil City, PA., passed away Sunday Dec. 12, 2021 at UPMC-N/W in Seneca after an extended illness.

Born Dec. 7, 1943 in Oil City, PA., she was the daughter of the late Ronald & Kenda Hall Mosier.

Donna was a graduate of Oil City High School.

She was married to Robert W. Brown Sr. and he preceded her in death.

Donna had worked many years as a cook at the Oil City Presbyterian Home.

She enjoyed playing bingo and bowling.

Donna had been a member of the Rouseville Volunteer Fire Department, Ladies Auxiliary.

She was of the Protestant Faith.

She is survived by four children, Robert W. Brown Jr. (Paula Lane) of Oil City; Robin Dodd & her husband Joel of Gardner, KS; Chad Brown & his wife Jennifer of Hayes, VA; and Kerri Lynn Brown(Tonya) of Pittsburgh. The joy of her life was her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She is also survived by a brother, James McElroy of Oil City, and by two sisters, Ruth Drummond of FL and Kenni Snyder and her husband Mark of Oil City, as well as several nieces and nephews. She is also survived by a special cousin Carolyn Greathouse of Oil City

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a brother Harold “Butch” McElroy.

There will be no viewing or visitation.

Services will take place at the convenience of the family.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimers Association.


