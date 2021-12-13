Featured Local Job: Class A CDL Truck Drivers

Mealy Excavating & Construction, Inc. is accepting applications Class A CDL Truck Drivers.

Applicant requirements:

Minimum 5 years of experience

Safety oriented

Positive attitude & works well in teams

Good work ethic

Ability to lift heavy material

What we offer:

Retirement Plan

Health, Dental & Vision Insurance

Life Insurance

On the job training & certifications

Competitive wages based on qualifications

How to apply:

In Person – 128 Lake Lucy Road Tionesta, PA 16353 Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Online – visit their website at www.mealyinc.com to download an application, you may also submit a resume with an application at [email protected]

NO Phone calls will be accepted and applications must be submitted with a resume.



