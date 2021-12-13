GANT: DuBois Man Charged for Allegedly Possessing Large Amount of Cash, Drugs

DUBOIS, Pa. (GANT) – Charges have been filed against a DuBois man who was allegedly found in possession of a large amount of cash and drugs.

(This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.)

DuBois City police charged Joseph F. Alvin, 37, with felony manufacture/delivery/possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver along with misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia in relation to an encounter with him in July.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, officers received a report that a man was sitting in a car with the door open into the lane of travel for an extended time on Hubert Street. The man was seen leaning over into the passenger seat area for about 10 minutes, the caller said.

When they arrived on the scene, the driver’s side door was still open, but they couldn’t see anyone inside. After their patrol vehicle stopped, they saw a man sit up in the driver’s seat and then exit the car in a “rapid manner.”

The man was recognized by an officer as Alvin.

As they spoke with him, he walked in circles and kept talking over them, saying “I’m not doing anything wrong.” He was repeatedly told they were there to check on him due to a complaint and other reports of drug activity at this location, which involved him and his vehicle, as well as a neighboring house.

Alvin asked if he could retrieve his cigarettes from the car. The officers then asked if they could pat him down before he got into the vehicle, for their safety, and he agreed.

In his pocket, an officer found a large amount of folded cash, banded together. When asked how much money was there, Alvin allegedly said $3,000. After he got his cigarettes, he then began to complain again.

An officer asked if he had anything illegal in the car to which he responded no, and said they could check the trunk and engine. When they asked if they could search the rest of the vehicle, he refused.

A drug dog was requested, which reportedly had two positive alerts at the front driver’s door. Alvin was asked again if they could search the vehicle, explaining they could tow it and get a search warrant. He responded, “tow it.” The vehicle was then taken to the DuBois Police Department garage.

After the search warrant was approved, the officers found $4,726 total in cash, four cell phones, multiple plastic baggies and a rubber maid container containing a white powdery substance, and three debit cards with one having another person’s name on it, according to the complaint.

The powdery substance was sent to the Erie Crime Lab where it was determined to be Flurofentynyl, Fentanyl, and methamphetamine weighing 18.03 grams.

Alvin’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 14 at 11 a.m. at the DuBois district magistrate office.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.