Jamie S. Wilson

Monday, December 13, 2021 @ 08:12 AM

Posted by Leon Aristeguieta

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-dasUCtUJTcTfSJamie S. Wilson, 61, of Franklin, passed away at her home early Saturday, December 11, 2021 after a lengthy illness.

Born in Franklin on November 4, 1960 in Franklin, she was a daughter of the late James J. And Joanne Caccamo Phillips.

She was a graduate of Franklin High School and worked at Shop N Save, Karns Produce and Country Fair.

Jamie enjoyed participating in her children’s sports, school activities and was a Cub Scout leader. She also supported many activities for her grandchildren. Her children and grandchildren were the most important people in her life, along with her several cats and her Pitbull, Uno.

She is survived by her husband Dan Wilson Sr.; two sons, Mathew Wilson and Dan Wilson II and his wife Jessica all of Franklin; two sisters, Theresa Bonanni of Lancaster, Christine Troyer and her husband David of Emlenton; a brother, John Phillips and his wife Lara of Franklin and eight grandchildren, Tytus Hartzell, Haven Wilson, Jocelyn Wilson, twins, Jesiah and Azarias Wilson, Allyson, Jackson and Easton Wilson.

Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two nephews, Joshua Marsteller and Tommy Marsteller.

Jamie’s family would like to thank her caregiver, Dianne Moyer, her special friends, Laurie Monarch, Wendy Norris, Cindy Wyant and Linda Koch and VNA Hospice, especially Gregg Haslett.

There will be no visitation. A service will be announced at a later date.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St, Franklin.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.


