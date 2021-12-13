Jeffrey S. Walter, age 66, of Tionesta, PA, formerly of Reading, PA, died on Friday, December 10, 2021 at a place he dearly loved, the Odd Fellows Hunting Lodge in Tionesta.

He was born November 16, 1955 in Reading, PA, son of the late Joseph George “J.G.” and Betty (Balthaser) Walter.

On May 17, 2002 in Buffalo, NY, Jeff married Casondra Mae (Anglemyer) Walter, who survives.

He previously worked for Grings Quarry and Berks Products in Berks County, PA, eventually retiring from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation in Tionesta as a clerk.

He was an avid hunter, fisherman, trapper, and the ultimate outdoorsman.

He successfully pursued nearly all of the major fur, fish, and game species available in Pennsylvania.

He was the president of the Odd Fellows Hunting Lodge of Tionesta, which his father and late Uncle Bill Walter co-founded in 1947, where he continued his father’s tradition being the “back-bone” of the club and the behind the scenes driving force of the association.

He was also a member of the Cushion Peak Rod & Gun Club in Reinholds, PA and the Fryburg Sportsman’s Club in Fryburg, PA.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by four daughters: Angie Walter of Reading; Loni DeJesus-Cruz and her husband Jason, also Reading; Tabitha Byerly of Rouseville, PA; Tiffany Byerly and her wife Jasmine also of Rouseville, PA. Six grandchildren. Three sisters: Jolene Ulrich and her husband Calvin of Robesonia, PA; Darcy Stubblebine and her husband Jim of Wernersville, PA; and Wendy Nagle and her husband Bob of Lititz, PA. His dearest cousin and overall best friend, Bill Walter and his wife Bonnie of South Bend, Indiana. Two nieces, April and Ann Marie, and a nephew Ryan. His stepbrother, Bill Dry and his wife Sylvia of Solomons Island, MD.

He had a special place in his heart for Mike and Dave Sample, from Tionesta, who were like sons to him.

Friends will be received from 4-6 P.M. on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at the Norman J. Wimer Funeral Home of Tionesta.

Services will be conducted at 2 P.M. on Friday, December 17, 2021 at the funeral home with Rev. Samuel J. Wagner, Associate Pastor of Christ United Methodist Church in Franklin, PA officiating.

Burial will be at Starr Cemetery in Tionesta.

Online condolences can be found at www.wimerfuneralhome.com.

