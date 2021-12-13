John H. Atwell, 83, of Brookville, went to Heaven on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 after a short illness.

He accepted Jesus as his Saviour and Lord (John 3:16). Even during his last week, he was sharing the gospel with all the doctors and nurses.

Greeting John into Heaven was Jesus; his parents: Arden and Margaret Pyle Atwell; his baby girl, Cindy Mae; and many other Christ followers.

John married the love of his life, Ida Mae Mortimer on September 3, 1965 (56 years) at Presbyterian Church, Brookville.

God blessed John and Ida Mae with three children. Timothy (Teresa) Atwell of Brookville, PA; his daughters, Jodi (Dana) Hooven of Northampton, PA and Stacey (Robert) Lewis of Mt. Pleasant, SC; along with seven grandchildren: Hunter Atwell, Dr. Jayde Hooven-Davis (James), Dane (Makenna) Hooven, Ty and Kaden Hooven, Kinsey Mae and Grayson Lewis; as well as a great grandson will be arriving to join our family soon. He is also survived by a brother A. Rea Atwell.

John served the Lord his whole life. When the Holy Spirit impressed someone in his heart, he went to visit them. He was active in the Evangelical United Methodist Church, Christian Missionary Alliance Church, a member of the Cornerstone Church of Clarion.

Throughout the years, he loved serving the children at Child Evangelism and Good News Club. John also went on three mission trips.

John was gifted with many talents. He was a master craftsman in the brick and block layer trade. His creations are seen across the area and grace many homes.

He was even working until this past summer. John was a member of the BAC Local #9 Pittsburgh. He also retired from Owens Illinois in Brookville.

A private family service will be held at the Egypt Free Methodist Church. Interment will follow at Beechwood Cemetery, Jefferson County.

All friends and family are welcome to attend the Celebration of Life at Cornerstone Church of Clarion on Thursday, December 30 at 6:00 PM. Covid recommendations will be observed.

Memorial donations may be made to Cornerstone Church of Clarion Child Evangelism Fellowship and Egypt Free Methodist Church.

Friends may leave online condolences, light a memorial candle, share a memory and obtain additional information by visiting www.furlongfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.