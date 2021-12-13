Local Woman Loses $4,000 to Online Puppy Scam

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a local woman lost $4,000.00 to an online puppy scam recently.

Clarion-based State Police were contacted on December 6 regarding an online puppy sale scam.

Police say a known 31-year-old female victim from Clarion paid $4,000.00 online for a Dalmatian puppy then never received the puppy.

The investigation is ongoing.

