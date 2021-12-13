Masks Optional in Most Area Schools After PA Supreme Court Overturns Mandate

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Schools across the area are making masks optional after the Pennsylvania State Supreme Court tossed out Governor Tom Wolf administration’s mask mandate for schools.

Schools now have the option to make masks in school buildings optional following a decision by the Pennsylvania State Supreme Court on Friday to affirm a Commonwealth Court decision overturning Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam’s school mask mandate on the grounds that Secretary Beam did not have the authority to issue the regulation.

As a result of the court decision, Clarion Area School District released information online stating their Health and Safety plan is mask optional with the rule that they will follow all mandates. With the recent mandate being lifted, the district will be mask optional beginning Monday, December 13.

In North Clarion County School District, Superintendent Steve Young put out a call to parents and guardians stating masks are now optional for students in the school buildings, but are still required on school transportation.

Additionally, officials at Keystone School District say masks are being encouraged in school buildings, but are no longer required.

On Sunday, Redbank Valley announced that masks will be optional in their school buildings beginning Monday, December 13, as well. However, they noted that with the rise of COVID cases in the area, masking is still recommended, and the federal mandate still requires masks on public transportation, including school buses.

Similarly, Union School District also announced that beginning on Monday, December 13, 2021, students, parents, staff members, and visitors may choose whether or not to wear a mask while on school property, with a reminder about the federal mandate remaining on school-provided transportation such as buses and vans.

In neighboring Venango County, Franklin Area School District posted a letter on their website on Sunday addressed to parents and guardians stating the district planned to return to their previously approved Health and Safety Plan, which permitted masks to be optional for students and staff as of Monday, December 13.

On the other hand, Oil City School District has taken a different approach. In August, the Oil City School board approved a plan where masks would be mandated in a school building any time there are five or more positive cases in that building. The plan also calls for requiring masks in any elementary building where there have been three or more positive cases in any grade level from kindergarten through fourth grade.

The district has provided parents and families with a COVID tracker on the school website, which is updated daily so families can see where cases have occurred in the district and which buildings are requiring masks. As of Monday morning, Oil City Middle School was the only building in the district with more than five COVID cases where masks are being required.

In Jefferson County, Punxsutawney Area School District announced on Friday afternoon that they would return to optional masking within school buildings.

In addition, Brookville Area School District sent out a robocall to families on Friday, indicating that masks would be optional rather than required beginning on Monday, December 13.

Officials at Brockway Area School District say an email was sent out notifying parents and guardians that masks are no longer required in school buildings, but are recommended for those who are not vaccinated.

In Clearfield County, DuBois Area School District officials sent out an email to parents and guardians on Friday, December 10, to inform them that masking would be optional in school buildings as of Monday, December 13.

RELATED:

PA School Mask Mandate Remains In Place While State Supreme Court Hears Appeal

UPDATE: Court Ruling Overturns School Mask Mandate in Pennsylvania, Wolf Administration Files Appeal

Pa. Mask Mandate for Schools Expected to End in January, Wolf Says

Pennsylvania’s Mask Mandate for Schools Starts Today

Gov. Tom Wolf to Mandate Masks in Pa. Schools

Gov. Wolf: New School Mask Mandate ‘Necessary to Our Future as a Commonwealth’

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.