Munsee Leaving as Sheriff for New Role as Licensed Private Detective

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County Sheriff Rex Munsee always wanted to be a private detective, and he’ll get his wish in January when he leaves his post after three four-year terms as sheriff and becomes a private citizen.

As a young boy, Munsee built a lifelong appreciation for comic books, but his Number One hero was Batman, “the world’s greatest detective.” The deductive reasoning employed by Bruce Wayne’s alter ego and the adventures of Sherlock Holmes stuck with Munsee throughout his career.

The experiences he gained as a 27-year state police trooper and another 12 years as sheriff did not lessen his desire to be a detective, but they were good years for him.

“The second-best job I’ve ever had is Clarion County Sheriff, and the best job I’ve ever had is with the Pennsylvania State Police,” Munsee said.

A graduate of the state police academy in 1981, he was assigned to the Shippenville barracks of the PSP. As a native of Erie County, the assignment was a surprise, and he wasn’t quite sure where Shippenville was located. Twenty-seven years later, and he knew it was home.

Rex is also opening his new detective office in his daughter’s Munsee Law Office building on the corner of Liberty Street and Fifth Avenue in the shadow of the Clarion County Courthouse.

Cassandra started her own practice, Munsee Law LLC, and specializes in Family Law. She also practices Criminal Law and Personal Injury.

Asked if he encouraged his daughter to become a lawyer, Rex offered an enthusiastic “yes.”

“She always wanted to argue all the time,” Rex said. “There’s no sense that she was arguing for free. If you’re going to argue as much with me, you might as well become an attorney and get paid to do it. So she took me up on it.

“It’s been a good decision for her. I mean, her business has really taken off more than I thought it would around here.”

Becoming a Detective

“I didn’t realize it until when I was a trooper, but there is a section in the Crimes Code called the Private Detective Act of 1953. I don’t know what possessed the legislators in Pennsylvania during that particular year to come up with that act or whether there were a plethora of unlicensed people saying I’m a private detective, and they thought they had to somehow regulate it.”

The state has never revised the 1953 act.

There are some basic requirements for a Pennsylvania Private Detective License:

• You must have five letters from people in your area to testify to your character. District Drew Welsh was one of Munsee’s five.

• You have to be either a retired state police officer, sheriff, or in any branch of the military where there was intelligence done.

• If you were a municipal officer, you had to have at least two years of experience, and it couldn’t be as a patrolman.

• You had to be some type of supervisor.

What will he do as a detective?

Munsee hopes to find his “bread and butter” serving subpoenas, divorce, and other papers for attorneys in Clarion and the surrounding counties.

“I think there’s a market for that, and I’m interested in taking on some private investigations.

“What I’m hoping to do is there are a lot of papers that I serve as a sheriff that could be served by anybody.

“They use the sheriff because that’s the one that any outside agency thinks of first. But a lot of them, like subpoenas and divorce papers and all that kind of stuff, I could serve them, and I can serve them cheaper. The sheriff charges $81.00, and I’m going to charge 50 bucks an hour. I can easily knock on somebody’s door and say, you’re subpoenaed for court. See you later.”

A detective is not a law enforcement officer and can’t arrest people or serve warrants. Detective Munsee will be strictly a civilian.

“That’s why I won’t be on the Clarion County drug task force. I will have no arrest powers whatsoever.”

Some counties do hire private detectives for Public Defenders.

“I’m hoping maybe I might get a little work, in other counties. Once I’m officially done as sheriff, I’m going to start advertising and meet with people and say, ‘Hey, I can, I’d like some of the attorneys in town you used to be to serve papers instead of using the sheriff’s office.’

“When all I have to do is knock on the door and say, ‘Here, you’ve been served,’ I can do that as well as a deputy or something.”

In terms of investigations, Munsee said he would try anything once, but there may be limits.

“If somebody says my husband’s cheating on me or my wife is cheating on me, I don’t know how much money and time I want to spend on that. If you’re talking about a stakeout or you’re waiting to see if somebody is in a bar who they meet, you could be there for hours. You’re going to have to pay me in advance because I’m not going to present you with a bill with 12 hours of me sitting in a bar, drinking beer.

“I’m not much of a drinker, and I don’t go to bars. So, if anybody – and I’m kind of, well-known at least here in Clarion County – sees me in a bar without my wife or eating dinner, people would be wondering what the hell I am doing there. Usually, at 10 o’clock at night, you can just about find me watching Laura Ingles on Fox News and not at some bar.”

Advice for his successor

After his extensive experience as both a state police officer and sheriff, Munsee will be a good resource for his successor, Shawn Zerfoss.

Munsee offered this advice.

“Just kind of do the best you can, you know, what’s right or wrong and do what you feel is right. Sometimes you take the consequences. I’ve not made every right decision, but at the time, I thought it was. You learn from your mistakes.”

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.