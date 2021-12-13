Police Seeking Information on $500 Cash Stolen From Vehicle in Clarion Township

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say $500.00 cash was recently stolen from a vehicle in Clarion Township.

Clarion-based State Police are investigating a theft from a motor vehicle that occurred at a location on Staab Road in Clarion Township.

Police say a known 56-year-old male victim from Corsica reported that around 11:30 p.m. on December 7, an unknown individual dressed in all black had entered his 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee that was parked in the driveway and stole a bank envelope containing $500.00 cash from the center console of the vehicle. The suspect then fled on foot into a nearby wooded area.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Clarion-based State Police at 814-226-1710.

