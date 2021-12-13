Police: Clarion Man Busted Selling Marijuana, ‘Ecstasy’ to Confidential Informant

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Felony drug charges have been filed against a Clarion man accused of selling marijuana and “ecstasy” to a confidential informant earlier this year.

Court documents indicate Clarion County Narcotics Enforcement Team (CNET) filed criminal charges against 36-year-old Richard Allen Tinsley Jr..

According to a criminal complaint, on July 1, CNET agents were contacted by a confidential informant (C.I.) who indicated he/she could purchase four “ecstasy” pills and an “eighth” (approximately 3.5 grams) of marijuana for $100.00 from Richard Allen Tinsley Jr..

The complaint indicates the C.I. was provided with $100.00 in pre-recorded official funds to make the exchange.

CNET agents then observed as the C.I. made the exchange with Tinsley at a location near Tinsley’s residence on Robinwood Drive. The C.I. then returned from the exchange and turned over four ecstasy pills and a factory package “Lucky” of marijuana to the CNET agents.

Tinsley was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn at 9:00 a.m. on December 1 on the following charges:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony (two counts)

– Criminal Use Of Communication Facility, Felony 3

– Possession of Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor (two counts)

– Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor (two counts)

Unable to post $10,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. on December 14, with Judge Quinn presiding.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.