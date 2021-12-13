Police Investigating After Nearly $10K Stolen From Abraxas Youth Facility

HOWE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police are investigating a theft and forgery incident that reportedly resulted in a loss of nearly $10,000.00 for the Abraxas Youth Facility.

On Thursday, December 9, Marienville-based State Police were contacted by a representative of the Abraxas Youth Facility, located on Abraxas Road in Howe Township, Forest County.

The representative reported a theft/forgery incident that occurred sometime between October 29 and December 9.

According to police, the Abraxas Youth Facility suffered a loss of $9,923.88.

No additional details are available at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

PSP Marienville released the above information on Sunday, December 12, 2021.

