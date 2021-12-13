Heaven gained a born again Christian, Sandra Louise Morrison (Blake), on December 11, 2021.

She passed away peacefully, in her home, with her husband at her side, after battling cancer for many years.

Sandra lived a beautiful life. She graduated Southbury High School in 1968, and went on to obtain her CNA license. She worked as a dedicated caregiver for 7 years.

After moving to Pennsylvania, Sandra also worked at Log Cabin Restaurant, Hills department store and several area restaurants as a server. Sandra later enjoyed working as a pharmacy cashier at Seneca Walmart.

While shopping, meeting friends and eating shrimp have always been the quickest way to make Sandra smile; she was most delighted to go on motorcycle rides with her husband. Holding on to him, and taking in the scenery was her favorite thing to do!

Fishing on the pontoon boat with her husband and friends is a cherished memory. She loved cooking for her family, and even carefully crafted a handmade family recipe book to give to each of her children.

She also enjoyed crocheting blankets in order to give the gift of comfort to others.

Preceded in death by her mother, Avis Blake, and father, George Blake; she is survived by her siblings: Beverly Blake; Ronald Blake and David Blake. She is further survived by her beloved husband, Russell Morrison Sr and their three children: Donnie Sturges, Jr.; Russell Morrison, Jr. (wife, Tracie Morrison & grandson Drayven Morrison) and Beverly Morrison (wife, Alissa Gothard). Sandra is also survived by several beloved aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family plans to hold services at a future date. For now, we hope that you all join us in celebrating her life by remembering cheerful times spent together.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to: Word of Grace Full Gospel at 686 German Hill Road, Tionesta, PA 16353, in Sandy’s memory.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

Please visit: www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information and to leave your note of condolence.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.