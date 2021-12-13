SPONSORED: Give the Gift of Dance to Your Child This Christmas
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – This holiday season, give your little one the gift of dance with the help of Clarion Center for the Arts (CCA).
For a limited time, CCA is offering two weeks of dance and a dance tutu to put under the Christmas tree for just $29.99. Imagine how excited your little one will be to unwrap her very own dance outfit Christmas morning!
Clarion Center for the Arts has dance classes for kids starting as young as two years old right now. This special is a particularly great opportunity for toddlers, preschoolers, kindergarteners, and first graders. But, beginners of all ages are welcome!
CCA’s two-year-old class meets once a week for 45 minutes and consists of a little ballet, tumbling, rhythm, and creative movement. It’s a great introduction to a class structure and teaches vital motor skills and listening skills in a fun way, preparing little ones for preschool, kindergarten, and beyond.
For ages three to seven, CCA has some awesome hour-long ballet and tap combo classes that give little ones a place to explore and take risks in a safe and encouraging environment. These upbeat classes keep kids moving and grooving to fun thematic music and utilize props, sticker charts, parties, and games to ignite a love and enthusiasm for dance.
Students who participate in the entire season get to take part in their annual Spring Recital which takes place in late May or early June. Complete with a gorgeous costume that will make your little one feel like a real-live princess, these stage performances provide an incredible opportunity to bolster a child’s confidence and independence.
Your kiddo can get the full CCA experience with this awesome Christmas gift special!
Here’s how you can take advantage of this incredible offer… first, text the word TUTU to Clarion Center for the Arts at 814-319-5631. A member of their team will ask you some questions to help you figure out which class is the perfect fit for your little one. After agreeing on a class, you’ll give them your basic contact information and pay for the 2-Week Intro. Once a payment is made, they’ll prepare your little one’s Christmas gift and let you know when you can come in and pick it up! It’s that simple!
If you have any questions before signing up, just text them a question along with the word TUTU. You can also explore their website at clarioncenterforthearts.com and see what other parents have to say about CCA.
Your Two-Week Intro will begin January 10th. At the end of the two weeks, you’ll be given the option to continue with classes or walk away with your free dance tutu and two weeks of dance that you’ll never forget.
This holiday offer is good while supplies last and time permits. The staff at CCA recommends getting signed up by December 15th to ensure your free dance tutu is available in time for Christmas.
What are you waiting for?! Text your questions with the word TUTU to 814-319-5631 today!
