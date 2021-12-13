 

Todd Edward Simmers

Monday, December 13, 2021 @ 07:12 AM

Posted by Leon Aristeguieta

Todd Edward Simmers, 42, of Oil City, PA., passed away at home with his family Saturday Dec. 11, 2021.

Born Jan. 10, 1979 in Natrona Heights, PA., he was the son of Allen & Lila Shultz Simmers, of Kennerdell, PA.

Todd graduated from Highland High School, and Forbes Road Career & Technology Center in 1997.

He was an active member of Rockland Township Volunteer Fire Dept., Cornplanter Volunteer Fire Dept. and was a past member and secretary of Highland Hose VFD, Tarentum.

He was also past president of Kennerdell Community Center from 2003-2006.

At 15 years old, his first job was at JABS Computer store, Natrona Heights, designing a computer, Online Bulletin Board.

He has been working at Slippery Rock University, IT Department for the past 24 years.

Todd cherished spending time with his family and friends, he had the biggest heart, and was there to help anyone that needed him.

He enjoyed doing things with his family, vacations, camping, and tinkering with his JEEP and his RX cars.

He is survived by his loving wife Lisa, daughter Ruth Simmers, bonus daughters Elizabeth Roess and fiance Shane, Paige Roess and granddaughter Lyvia.

He is also survived by his brother Scott Simmers & his wife Jenny and niece Brooke of Tarentum, PA; Two aunts Billye Simmers of Waynesville, NC. , and Linda Henderson of Slippery Rock. He is also survived by in laws: Norman (Pat) and Barbara Breene of Oil City; brother-in-law John Lindsay; sister in law Danielle Breene Kooby; as well as six cousins and their families.

He was preceded in death by maternal grandparents Charles & Helen Shultz of Freeport, PA. , and Paternal grandparents Richard & Ruth Simmers of Brackenridge, PA.., as well as uncles Byron (Hank) Henderson, Wayne Simmers and SPEC 4 Dale E. Shultz

Private Funeral Services will be held at the Reinsel Funeral Home.

In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rockland VFD, 995 Pittsville Rd. Kennerdell, PA. Or to Cornplanter VFD, 1050 Grandview Rd. Oil City, PA. 16301

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.


