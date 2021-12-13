Union School Board Reorganizes; Will Seek Alternate Resolution To Tax Reduction Request

RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Union School Board met for their yearly reorganization meeting on Thursday, December 9, welcoming two new members and two returning members.

New board members Ken Walter and Lisa Norbert were sworn in alongside returning members Jeff Shirey, Adam Vogle, and John Creese.

Brenda Brinker was then re-elected as president of the board. Jeff Kriebel was also re-elected as vice-president.

Vogle was appointed PSBA Representative. Creese and Walter were appointed Career Center Representatives, while Brinker was appointed IU6 Representative. All board members were appointed as alternate representatives for the IU6.

Megan Hepler was appointed delegate for the Clarion County Tax Collection Committee.

The board decided to form a committee of the whole in lieu of assigning board members to individual committees. Brinker explained board members can still be appointed to special committees if the need arises.

After the reorganization meeting, the board proceeded with their regular business meeting.

Tax reduction

During their business meeting, the board discussed a motion which would have granted M & C Real Estate, the current owner of the former Rimersburg Elementary School property a tax reduction of $44,268.10 to $1,922.78 for the property for M & C’s 2021 taxes.

“I think we’ve all seen the advice from our solicitor and he doesn’t advise us to do this. There’s another avenue, and it might be in our best interest to vote this down and take that other avenue that wouldn’t set a precedent that could hurt us in the long run,” said Brinker.

Walter asked if the right for the district to use the sports fields on the property is legally assured.

“There was a lot of discussion about the new owners ensuring the community and the school district had use of the athletic fields,” he said. “Is that resolved in writing somewhere?”

“For the school district, yes,” responded Union Superintendent Dr. John Kimmel. “Not necessarily for the community.”

Following their discussion of the situation, the board unanimously voted down the motion.

Instead, they will seek to resolve the issue through negotiations with the solicitors.

In other business, the board:

Adopted the 2022-2023 Budget Timeline.

Adopted the resolution to not increase any school district tax for the 2022-2023 school year, at a rate that exceeds the index as calculated by the Pennsylvania Department of Education.

Approved the Memorandum of Understanding entered into on December 9, 2021, by and between the Union School District and the Union Education Association.

Approved the 2020-2021 Union School District Financial Statements.

Approved the Pixellot Supplemental Agreement Addendum to add a Pixellot automated production system to the Union High School. There is no cost for this agreement.

Accepted the letter of retirement from Educational Aide, Cindy Carr, effective December 7, 2021. Grant retroactive permission to advertise for this position.

Approved the following trips: library field trip, December 17, 2021, $60; PMEA District 3 Choir, February 10-12, 2022, $760; Gifted Linguishtiks Competitions, January 12-13, 2022, $62.18; and Academic Challenge Finals, January 18-19, 2022, $107.18.

Approved the Course Catalog and Union School District Pathways to Graduation.

Hired Dustin Kifer as the 5th & 6th Grade Girls Basketball Coach at the salary of $200.00. All paperwork is on file.

