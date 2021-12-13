Van E. Stewart, 75, of Seneca, died Friday afternoon, December 10, 2021 at his home, following an extended illness.

He was born October 4, 1946 in Oil City, the son of the late Edward C. and Mildred M. (Blauser) Stewart.

He was married October 21, 1972 to the former Mary E. Czajka, and she survives.

Van was a 1965 graduate of Cranberry High School, and was a member of the Heckathorn United Methodist Church.

He lived most of his life in Tippery, where he and his mother and brother operated Stewart’s Dairy Farm until 1978. He was also employed at Mong’s Dairy for a number of years as a products processor. He retired from QRS Music Technologies in 2007.

He enjoyed spending time with his daughters and his wonderful grandsons. Van was an avid collector of space memorabilia. He began his collection in the early 1960s and continued it throughout his life.

Van was known among his friends for his great sense of humor.

In addition to his wife, Mary, he is survived by his twin daughters, Christine McIntyre and her husband Michael of Seneca, and Allison Friedhaber and her husband Steven of Oil City; and four grandsons: Alex and Austin McIntyre, and Mason and Owen Friedhaber.

Van is also survived by his brother, John Stewart and his wife Karen of Seneca; two nieces, Jessica and Emily Stewart of Oil City; and several cousins.

Per Van’s request, there will be no public visitation. A private viewing for family will be held at Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca on Tuesday, December 14th at 10 a.m., and a brief service will follow at 11 a.m. with Rev. Jeff Bobin, pastor of Heckathorn United Methodist Church, officiating.

Interment will be in Heckathorn Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

Van’s family would like to extend their thanks and appreciation to the Visiting Nurses Association for their care and support over the past two years.

Memorial contributions may be made to Heckathorn United Methodist Church, 369 Heckathorn Church Rd., Seneca, PA 16346.

To express online condolences to Van’s family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.