Waunita “Mommom” Jane (Simmons) Milliron, 72, of Sigel, PA, passed away on Friday, December 10, 2021, at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital, surrounded by her family.

She was born on September 21, 1949, to Norman and Jane (Myers) Simmons at the Chester County Hospital in West Chester, PA.

On June 18, 1975, Waunita married Chester Milliron in Maryland. Waunita worked in healthcare as a CNA and took care of her mother for twelve years.

She regularly volunteered to help with Victorian Christmas in Brookville, she was also a volunteer with the Sigel Volunteer Fire Department and was a first responder. She volunteered for the Red Cross and went on a mission trip to New Orleans to help with cleaning up after Hurricane Katrina.

She loved her family very much and would always do everything she could for those she loved. In her free time, she loved gardening, canning, sewing, and spending time with her family. She always loved to entertain her family and friends in her pavilion in the back yard that her family helped her build.

Waunita is survived by her husband; Chester Milliron; two brothers; Gary Simmons and Daryl Simmons; one sister; Beverly Simmons; one son; Timothy Hamman; two daughters; Pammilia (Larry) Clever and Jammie Milliron; two grandsons; Damon (Nikki) Hamman, Kirk (Stacey) Rollan Jr.; six granddaughters; Kristen (Zach) Buehrer, Shannon (Jordan) Bradley, Jacelyn Gardner, Montana Gardner, Nicole Hamman and Mikayla Millisock; five great grandsons; Waylon Buehrer; Kane Hamman; Coltyn Hamman; Wyatt Hanaway and Westyn Hanaway; four great granddaughters; Abby Rollan; Savannah Rollan; Willow Hamman and Wynter Hanaway.

Waunita is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Waunita was preceded in death by her parents; Norman and Jane Simmons; and her grandson; Dustyn Hamman; and great grandson Ryder Hamman.

Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, from 3pm to 5pm at the McKinney – d’Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA 15825.

A funeral service will take place immediately following the visitation beginning at 5pm and officiated by Pastor J. Ray Baker.

Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.