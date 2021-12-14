A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. Light and variable wind.

Tonight – Increasing clouds, with a low around 34. East wind 6 to 8 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Southeast wind around 9 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. South wind 6 to 8 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday – Showers likely after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Southwest wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night – A slight chance of showers before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday – A chance of showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night – Showers. Low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday – Showers. High near 47. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers before midnight, then a chance of snow showers between midnight and 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 38.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Monday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 40. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

