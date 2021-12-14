 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Tuesday, December 14, 2021 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. Light and variable wind.

Tonight – Increasing clouds, with a low around 34. East wind 6 to 8 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Southeast wind around 9 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. South wind 6 to 8 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday – Showers likely after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Southwest wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night – A slight chance of showers before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday – A chance of showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night – Showers. Low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday – Showers. High near 47. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers before midnight, then a chance of snow showers between midnight and 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 38.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Monday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 40. Chance of precipitation is 30%.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.