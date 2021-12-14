 

Charges Pending After Meth, Paraphernalia Found at Residence in Brookville

Tuesday, December 14, 2021 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

meth-newBROOKVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police say charges are pending following an incident where suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found in a residence in Brookville.

On November 22, Brookville Borough Police were requested to respond to a residence on East Main Street in Brookville to assist Clarion County Probation after articles of drug paraphernalia, as well as suspected methamphetamine, were found in the residence.

Police proceeded to the scene and secured the items.

According to police, a known 36-year-old male took responsibility for the items and provided a statement.

Police say charges are pending through District Court 54-3-03.

The name of the defendant was not released.


