Chavaree Blauser, 76, of Oil City, died peacefully, Saturday, December 11, 2021 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

She was born December 5, 1945 in Bangkok, Thailand, and married Donald E. Blauser on November 13, 1976 before moving with him to Oil City.

Mrs. Blauser was a member of St. Stephen Church, a part of St. Joseph Parish.

Chavaree worked for many years as a cook at Kate’s, Double Play, Yellow Dog, and The Log Cabin restaurants.

She enjoyed cooking and hosting at her home, cheering on the baseball team that her son Chris coached, rides with Chris in his Camaro, and will be remembered most for her very passionate rooting for the Steelers on game day where she’d let some colorful words fly.

Surviving is a son, Christopher “Wally” Blauser of Oil City.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her grandmother Supong Latsom who was a very important part of her life growing up.

Visitation will be private.

Interment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens next to her husband.

A public memorial service will be announced at a later date.

To leave the family a special message, obtain directions, or view other helpful services, please visit www.morrisonhome.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.