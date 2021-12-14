Claradean “Dean” Stiglitz, 96, passed from this life Friday, December 10, 2021 from complications of Covid, despite being vaccinated and having had a booster.

Dean was born in Oil City on February 3,1925 to Vernon R. and Florence Bahr Stephens. She lived in Oil City her whole life.

Dean married Maurice J. Stiglitz on January 25, 1947. Maurice predeceased her on December 16, 2016.

She was a hard worker and worked as a secretary for several local attorneys, the Oil City Hospital Department of Nursing, and finally with Daugherty Brothers Real Estate. Dean loved to walk (always in her high heels), to go out for meals and eat chocolate whenever possible.

Dean loved to play scrabble and bridge, to ice skate, and to swim. She also loved to travel. Her last trip was a cruise to Alaska with daughter Sharon and her husband Ray in 2017. She was so happy when family could be with her and dearly loved all the children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Dean is survived by a brother Gerald Stephens (Maryanne) of San Antonio, TX, her daughters Maurean Jo Sallade (Paul) of Oil City, Sharon Jones of Birdsboro, Pa. and Deb Treneff (Jeff) of Grove City, OH and Bradenton, FL. She has grandchildren Amy Bonner (Colin), Michael Sallade, (Sarah), several step-grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Dean was predeceased by an infant son Robert (Bobby) Stiglitz and two brothers, Robert V. Stephens and Edward W. Stephens and a son-in-law, Ray Jones Sr.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to all the staff at the Hospice of Crawford County for the wonderful care they provided to Dean.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Oil City Library, 2 Central Avenue in Oil City or to the Bell Lettres Club of Oil City, 405 W. 1st Street in Oil City.

There will be a memorial service at a later date.

Morrison Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

