Clarion Area School Board Reorganizes

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion Area School Board recently held its annual reorganization meeting, welcoming current and returning board members.

No new members were elected to the board, and the board chose to reappoint three members to serve in leadership positions.

Hugh Henry will serve as President; Braxton White continues as Vice President; and Shane Kriebel as Treasurer.

Appointments were also made for representation on other committees:

• Legislative and PSB representative: Braxton White

• Clarion County Career Center representatives: Todd McBeth and Braxton White

• Riverview intermediate unit Representative: Zach Scheckell.

The following personnel actions were approved by the board:

Appointments

Shelly Troup: Part-time Food Service Worker – $9.50 per hour

Shamelle Shoats: Substitute Food Service Worker – $9.50 per hour

Tonya Chittester: Substitute Food Service Worker – $9.50 per hour

Matt Uckert: Mentor Teacher (Heather Bish) – Step 1 – $717.00

Wage Correction

Elizabeth Uckert: Full-time Elementary Secretary – $11.00/hr

Resignation

Susan Adams, Custodian, effective June 30, 2022

– The retirement of Susan A. Adams after 17 years of work for Clarion Area was accepted, with the board offering appreciation for her service.

Volunteers

Nate Blaicher: Assistant Play Director

Kaitlyn Constantino: Basketball & Softball

