Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Peanut Butter Snowballs

Place these adorable treats in gift boxes to share with neighbors at Christmas!

Ingredients

1 cup confectioners’ sugar

1/2 cup creamy peanut butter



3 tablespoons butter, softened1 pound white candy coating, coarsely choppedChopped peanuts, optional

Directions

-In a bowl, combine the sugar, peanut butter, and butter. Chill in the freezer for 30 minutes or until the mixture is easy to handle. Shape into 1-in. balls and place on a waxed paper-lined baking sheet. Freeze for 30 minutes or until firm.

-Meanwhile, melt the candy coating in a microwave-safe bowl. Dip each ball and place on waxed paper to harden. If desired, sprinkle with chopped peanuts.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.