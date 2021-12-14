Clarion County Reports 11 New COVID-19 Cases, One Death; Four Cases Reported in Forest County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed that Clarion County reported 11 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death as of Monday, December 13.

The county’s total number of cases has reached 6,295 while the death toll increased to 161.

Neighboring Forest County reported four new COVID-19 cases as of Monday, increasing the county’s total number to 1,814 and leaving the death toll to 30.

Data for this article comes from the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

11/13/21 – 6,972

12/10/21 through 12/12/21 – 23,186

12/9/21 – 9,870

12/7/21 through 12/8/21 – 14,099

[LOCAL REGION – Since Friday]

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 11152 44 11196 250 (2 new) Butler 30685 114 30799 582 (3 new) Clarion 6284 11 6295 161 (1 new) Clearfield 13538 60 13598 241 (1 new) Crawford 14285 41 14326 235 (1 new) Elk 5074 19 5093 68 Forest 1810 4 1814 30 Indiana 11681 62 11743 277 Jefferson 6533 24 6557 165 McKean 6102 18 6120 109 (1 new) Mercer 16964 93 17057 388 (2 new) Venango 8624 27 8651 184 (1 new) Warren 5364 36 5400 168 (2 new)

The department continues to urge Pennsylvanians to follow CDC guidance for wearing a mask where required by law, rule and regulations, including healthcare, local business and workplace guidance. For the protection of themselves and others, individuals who have not yet been vaccinated or are partially vaccinated are still encouraged to wear a mask when in public. CDC also recommends all individuals wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission.

If you or your loved ones are not yet vaccinated, now is the time to get fully vaccinated, get boosted, and get children ages 5 – 18 vaccinated. Visit vaccines.gov to find a vaccine provider near you to schedule your vaccine appointment.

The Department of Health continues to provide the public with extensive and frequently updated data on both the COVID-19 dashboard and the vaccine dashboard. Both dashboards provide an interactive experience for the user to review statewide and local-level data updated daily.

The department also provides a dashboard showing COVID-19 data for skilled nursing homes including case counts, deaths and vaccination status for residents and staff.

