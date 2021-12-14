 

Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department to Host Breakfast With Santa Event on Saturday

Tuesday, December 14, 2021 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Santa ChildCLINTONVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – The Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department is hosting a Breakfast with Santa event on Saturday, December 18.

The event will take place from 9:00 a.m. to noon at the fire hall located at 501 Emlenton Street, in Clintonville.

All ages are welcome to have breakfast with Santa, and possibly some elves.

The cost is $6.00 for ages 10 and up, $3.00 for children ages 3 to 9, and free for children 2 and under.

The breakfast will consist of pancakes, eggs, sausage, and more.

Participants will be able to get a photo with Santa and make a craft. There will also be music and fun.


