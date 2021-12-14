 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Cristalyn “Crissie” Dawn Brooks

Tuesday, December 14, 2021 @ 08:12 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-lZlmzs9E2RfDH04jCristalyn “Crissie” Dawn Brooks, 40, of Clarion, passed away on Thursday, December 9.

Born in Newark, Ohio on September 20th, 1981 she was the daughter of Leonard and Sara Brooks of Clarion.

Crissie was a 2000 graduate of Job Corps in Wilkes Barre, Pa. After graduating she moved to Norfolk, Va, where she lived for 10 years. She then traveled the United States managing and mentoring young men and women through Urban Development Solutions. She moved back to Clarion in July 2020 to reconnect to her with family and friends in her hometown.

Crissie was always an optimistic person, who despite of everything going on around her would consistently say, “I’m Blessed.”

She enjoyed shopping, fashion, cooking, traveling, spending time with family and friends and adding to her sneaker collection!

Other than her parents, Crissie is survived by her long-time companion Michael McClain of Detroit, MI; her 3 children: son, Nahmid Williams and girlfriend Anna of Clarion, daughters, Freedom and Zakyah Williams, and their father, Nathan Williams of Norfolk, VA; her brother, Leonard Brooks III and his wife Jennifer of Clarion; brother, Eain Brooks of Clarion; and sister, Tanya Brooks of Clarion. She is also survived by nephews, Prince, Ezra, Aiden, Perseus, and James Brooks, and nieces, Ava, Alissa, and Amarri Brooks.

Crissie was preceded in death by grandson, Devontae Williams.

Family and friends are invited to a memorial service, Saturday, December 18 at 4 p.m. at the Church of Christ, 288 Grand Ave., Clarion, Pa 16214.

Memorial Live Stream will be available on the Grand Avenue Church of Christ Facebook page.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home in Clarion.

Online condolences may be made at www.goblefh.net.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.