Cristalyn “Crissie” Dawn Brooks, 40, of Clarion, passed away on Thursday, December 9.

Born in Newark, Ohio on September 20th, 1981 she was the daughter of Leonard and Sara Brooks of Clarion.

Crissie was a 2000 graduate of Job Corps in Wilkes Barre, Pa. After graduating she moved to Norfolk, Va, where she lived for 10 years. She then traveled the United States managing and mentoring young men and women through Urban Development Solutions. She moved back to Clarion in July 2020 to reconnect to her with family and friends in her hometown.

Crissie was always an optimistic person, who despite of everything going on around her would consistently say, “I’m Blessed.”

She enjoyed shopping, fashion, cooking, traveling, spending time with family and friends and adding to her sneaker collection!

Other than her parents, Crissie is survived by her long-time companion Michael McClain of Detroit, MI; her 3 children: son, Nahmid Williams and girlfriend Anna of Clarion, daughters, Freedom and Zakyah Williams, and their father, Nathan Williams of Norfolk, VA; her brother, Leonard Brooks III and his wife Jennifer of Clarion; brother, Eain Brooks of Clarion; and sister, Tanya Brooks of Clarion. She is also survived by nephews, Prince, Ezra, Aiden, Perseus, and James Brooks, and nieces, Ava, Alissa, and Amarri Brooks.

Crissie was preceded in death by grandson, Devontae Williams.

Family and friends are invited to a memorial service, Saturday, December 18 at 4 p.m. at the Church of Christ, 288 Grand Ave., Clarion, Pa 16214.

Memorial Live Stream will be available on the Grand Avenue Church of Christ Facebook page.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home in Clarion.

Online condolences may be made at www.goblefh.net.

