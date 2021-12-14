Economic Development Recognizes Support of Industrial Development Authority

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion County Economic Development Corporation (CCEDC) recently honored the Clarion County Industrial Authority (IDA) for its support of emergency grants.

(Pictured above: Eric Funk accepts an award for the Clarion County Industrial Development Authority.)

The Clarion County IDA was recognized at the CCEDC’s 2021 annual meeting held on Thursday. December 9, at The Haskell House in Clarion.

“Back in September, the Clarion County Industrial Authority (IDA), a sister organization of ours, donated $60,000.00 to set up 20 micro grants that were specifically earmarked for Clarion County small business,” said CCEDC Executive Director Jarred Heuer.

“With the assistance of Mechanistic Brewing, who kind of tipped us off to that and help lead the after the IDC was able to be a part of that. Without that proactivity and the compassion and the empathy of those within that board, we would not have been able to move through that and make those small grants possible.

“I am pleased to honor the Clarion County Industrial Development Authority comprised of Gene Burns, Eric Funk, Bryan Acey, Larry Gourley, and Mary Louise Logue for the establishment of the CCIDA and PA for the 30 Day Fund Partnership.”

Funk accepted the award for the IDA.

Heuer also recognized both Keith Decker and Jim Kifer who served 12 years on the CCEDC Board of Directors. Rules required they step down and more volunteers are welcome.

Dr. Bob Pehrsson was also honored and thanked for his work on the board. He recently resigned after his wife, Dale-Elizabeth Pehrsson, was named president of Clarion University, California University of Pa., and Edinboro University. The three universities will merge next year into Penn West University as part of the State System of Higher Education.

